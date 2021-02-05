Nearly 9,500 healthcare workers received Covid vaccine shots in Delhi today in the third week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of more than 51 per cent. After a sluggish start since the countrywide vaccination exercise was launched on 16 January, the inoculation drive has picked up pace over the last several days.

The targeted number for vaccination today was however 18,300, officials said.

“Today, 9,494 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 13 persons,” a senior official of the Delhi health department said. On the previous day of the vaccination drive, 7,365 healthcare workers had got the jabs, with a turnout of about 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi today recorded 158 positive cases of Covid-19 and 7 coronavirusrelated fatalities, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. These cases were detected out of 67,234 tests, with the positivity rate standing at 0.24 per cent.

The national capital’s Covid caseload climbed to 6,35,639, the health bulletin said.

There were 165 Covid patients who recovered during the past 24 hours and were discharged from different city healthcare facilities.

As a result, the city’s cumulative count of such recoveries went up to 6,23,574, the bulletin stated. Delhi recorded another 7 fatalities due to coronavirus, which pushed its Covid toll to 10,871. The case fatality rate was now 1.71 per cent. According to the bulletin, the city currently had 1,194 active cases, including 397 patients under home isolation. There were a total of 1006 containment zones in the national capital, the bulletin added.

(With inputs from PTI)