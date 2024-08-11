7-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged Rohini park

In a heartbreaking incident, a seven-year-old boy named Tarun from Aman Vihar, Delhi, drowned in a pond formed by rainwater in a park located in Sector-20, Rohini on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm when they received a PCR call about it from locals.

A police team immediately reached the spot and was informed that the child had been rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Advertisement

The police said initial investigation revealed that the boy drowned in the park which was waterlogged due to rain in the area. The police also obtained the details about the deceased, they added.

The officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and necessary action has been taken in the matter. The police are also scanning the CCTV camera footage to know the actual sequence of events, the officer added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution at a cricket ground in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area.

According to the police, a PCR call around 1.30 pm was received on Saturday that a 13-year-old boy was playing cricket on the Cricket Ground in Kotla Vihar Ph-2 when he got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a Gaushala situated in a corner of the said ground when he went to get the ball.

The body was immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital by PCR van. The hospital authorities declared him dead, said the police.

The police registered a FIR into the matter and an investigation into the matter has been launched.