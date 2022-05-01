7 injured in Delhi road accident

At least seven people, including two girls, were injured in a road accident in the national capital, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Vikas Marg on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The two girls have received critical injuries and were admitted in the ICU. Their condition is stated to be critical by the doctors,” the police said, adding that the rest of the injured were discharged.

According to the police, the victims, all in the same vehicle, were heading to their home in East Delhi’s Karkardooma from Peeragarhi area after attending a wedding function.

The police are trying to ascertain how the accident happened.