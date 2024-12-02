7 arrested in Naraina stabbing case including 3 juveniles

In a significant breakthrough in West Delhi’s Naraina stabbing case, the Delhi Police have apprehended one more juvenile along with four adults, bringing the total arrests to seven, including three juveniles.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Manoj, a 36-year-old man, was fatally stabbed in a park in Naraina area. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Akhtar (62), Mohammad Maksood (49), Angoori (35), and Juhi Khatoon (34). Among them, Maksood has been remanded to police custody for further questioning.

Investigators are working to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the fatal attack and are probing whether others were involved in the conspiracy, according to a police official.

The victim’s family has alleged the involvement of additional suspects, prompting the police to broaden their investigation.

Multiple teams were formed immediately after the incident to track down the culprits, resulting in the apprehension of all identified suspects. Police have assured the victim’s family that all individuals involved in the crime will face strict legal action.