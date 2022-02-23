6 Nigerians with expired visa arrested in Delhi

Six Nigerian nationals with expired visa were arrested from the national capital and were ordered to be deported, an official said here on Wednesday.

According to the official, the six persons identified as Peter Nwabuisi, Micheal Chukwuemeka Nnachor, Frank Uche Okechukwu, Peter Eluomuno Okafor, Obana Christian, and Celestine Christiane, were deported in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

“After verification of their credentials, it was found they were overstaying in India without a valid visa,” the official said.

They were produced before the FRRO along with their original passports. The FRRO ordered their deportation.

It was officially learnt that some African nationals living in and around the national capital are involved in the illicit drug trade and are being regularly caught by the police.

“There are also cases of the NDPS Act registered against them for supplying Drugs to locals and people from other areas. In addition, a few cases of Cyber Fraud have also surfaced in which African nationals are involved,” another official said.

Meanwhile, all the six African nationals have been sent to a detention centre at Lampur Border.

The latest arrests come after the Dwarka district police recently launched ‘Operation Varchasva’ in their mission to make the area area crime-free.

Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers, and robbers have been arrested in a small period of time.

The police are also keeping a tab on illegally staying foreigners in the area.