36-year-old suffering from rare neurological disorder treated

The doctors in Faridabad treated a 36 year old male suffering from a rare disease called as Acute Transverse Myelitis.

According to the doctors in Fortis hospital, the patient on admission had reported rapid progressive weakness in both lower limbs for the last 3 days and within a span of one day, his condition deteriorated to the extent that he was not able to stand or sit without support and later was bedridden.

Initial investigations based on clinical symptoms and rapid progression confirmed this to be a case of Acute Transverse Myelitis – a health condition with acute inflammation of gray and white matter in one or more adjacent spinal cord segments, usually thoracic.

As per hospital, Dr. Kunal Bahrani, Director, Neurology at the hospital admitted the patient to ICU and after MRI diagnosis, it was revealed that a swelling in various parts of the spinal cord along with patches of swelling in the brain was confirmed.

The patient’s condition was deteriorating with every passing day and the only advisable line of treatment for immediate medical intervention was plasma exchange.

Seven cycles of plasma exchange were done followed by IVIg (Intravenous immunoglobulin) in order to destroy the auto-antibodies which led to the devastating disease.

Talking about the case, Dr. Bahrani said, “The patient was a gymnast and used to lead an active lifestyle. I haven’t come across any such case, where a person leading an active lifestyle gets bed-ridden in such a short span of time. The patient suddenly started experiencing muscle weakness in his limbs and was bed-bound within a span of 3 days.”