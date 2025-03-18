30 huts, two factories gutted in massive fire in Dwarka

At least 30 temporary settlements, two factories and some shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Dwarka Mor area in the wee hours of Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, they added.

“We received a call about the fire at 2:07 am, and 11 fire tenders were dispatched immediately. The blaze had spread across an area of more than 1,200 square yards,” a DFS official said.

He added that 30 huts, two makeshift ice cream factories and car accessories and grocery shops were destroyed in the fire.

The flames were brought under control by 3:50 am and No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

After the fire was doused, slum dwellers who lost their huts were seen checking their utensils and other belongings.