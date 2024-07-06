27 per cent surge in prosecution of drunk drivers: Delhi Traffic Police

With the ongoing efforts of Delhi Traffic Police to ensure road safety, the agency has reported a significant surge in the prosecution of individuals caught driving under the influence of alcohol in the current year till the month of June, police said.

According to traffic police, this concerning trend highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety on the city’s roads.

As per data shared by the police, from January 1 to June 30, they booked 12,468 violators for drunken driving, compared to 9,837 during the same period in 2023.

This represents an almost 27 per cent surge in prosecutions, as compared to last year.

A police official has noted that the aforesaid increase during the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year is alarming and demands immediate attention from both law enforcement agencies and the public.

Additionally, the national capital’s traffic Police also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024, where Rajouri Garden, Samaypur Badli and Rohini are the top three areas.

This analysis sheds light on areas with the most prevalent traffic violations, allowing for targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic laws.

Notably, driving under the influence of alcohol poses a grave risk not only to the driver but also to passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists.

It impairs judgment, slows reaction times, and increases the likelihood of accidents causing injuries or fatalities.

The consequences of such irresponsible behaviour can be devastating and irreparable, a police official said.

To bring down the surge in drunken driving cases, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to crack down on those who drive in an inebriated state.

Strict enforcement measures, including increased checks and breathalyzer tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from engaging in this life threatening behaviour.

Furthermore, the Traffic Cops urge the citizens of Delhi to prioritize their and others safety and act responsibly while driving.

The Delhi Police Traffic unit also emphasizes on the importance of community involvement in combating the menace of drunken driving.

Citizens are requested and encouraged to promptly report any instances of suspected drunken driving, thereby contributing to the collective effort to create safer roads for everyone, the police said.