2022 to be year of Kerala Tourism: Teja

The year 2022 is going to be the year of Kerala Tourism, State Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said here on Tuesday.

“The year ahead is packed with a hectic schedule of absorbing events and festivities including the Kerala Travel Mart in May, Champions’ Boat League (CBL) in August-November and Kochi Muziris Biennale in December-March besides several cultural and literary fests and adventure tourism activities,” Teja said.

With the pandemic-caused international travel restrictions being lifted, Kerala is in a resurgent mode now and the recently launched products will woo travellers from both inside the country and outside, the State Tourism Director said.

In a paradigm shift from a one-stop location-specific approach, Kerala has firmly marked itself as a destination for extended holidays for all segments of visitors with a bouquet of diverse experiences stacked across the state like homestays, Drive Holidays, ‘Change of Air’ based wellness vacations and adventure tourism activities, Teja told a press conference on the sideline of a partnership meet here.

What is unique about Kerala is that the state has a variety of experiences for tourists like houseboats, caravan stays, jungle lodges, plantation visits, homestays and city life, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, countryside walks and adventure activities including trekking to verdant hills.