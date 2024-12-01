2 men stabbed to death in separate incidents in Delhi

In two separate incidents in Delhi, one in West Delhi’s Naraina and another in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini, two men were allegedly stabbed to death, police said on Sunday.

In the Naraina case, a 36-year-old man named Manoj was attacked in a local park and succumbed to his injuries, according to a senior police official.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the suspects, with some already detained.

However, the victim’s family suspects the involvement of others, and the investigation is ongoing to examine all angles based on their allegations. Authorities have assured the family that all culprits will face action.

In Rohini, a PCR call was received at around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday about an unconscious man in a local park. Police found a 38-year-old delivery worker with stab wounds.

Notably, his belongings, including his mobile phone, wallet, and bag, were found intact, ruling out robbery as a motive.

The Forensic Science Laboratory and the district crime investigation team inspected the scene, and the body was shifted to BSA Hospital.

The victim, originally from Sant Kabir Nagar, is survived by his wife and two children. Police confirmed that appropriate legal action is being taken.