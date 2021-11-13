2 Covid-19 patients in Delhi die after nearly 3 weeks

Two Covid-19 patients lost their lives in the city on Friday after a long gap of nearly three weeks, taking the cumulative figure of coronavirus fatalities to 25,093. Before this, Delhi had recorded a Covid-19 death on 22 October.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city jumped to 62 from 40 yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The tests conducted numbered 49,874 and the count of the tests done on Thursday was 49,912. The positivity rate also rose to 0.12 per cent from 0.08 per cent the day before.

The count of those who recovered and were discharged by different hospitals was 56.

There were 156 home isolation patients and 371 active cases in Delhi. The latest number of containment zones was 111.

The health bulletin showed that of the 9,070 hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients, 8,918 beds remained unoccupied.

The number of people who got jabbed during the past 24 hours was 81,035 and 28,646 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative number of the people who got their both vaccine doses so far was 77,97,968.