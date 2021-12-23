18,000 flats on offer under DDA housing scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced a special launch scheme on Thursday in which over 18,000 flats on sale in four categories – Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG), and Janta flats – at locations such as

Jasola, Dwarka, Rohini, and Narela.

There are 202 3BHK flats in the HIG category out of which 182 are in Jasola. These are priced between Rs 1.9 to Rs 2.1 crore. In the same category, there are also 202 two BHK in Vasant Kunj Block F priced at around Rs 1.3 crore. There are 976 flats in the MIG category in areas

like Dwarka sector 19, Dwarka Sector 16, Narela sector A1.

In 1 BHK category of LIG, 11452 flats are up for purchase in areas like Narela, Rohini, Sirsapur. There are as many as 5702 Janta flats mostly in Narela.

A senior DDA official said that people can apply for the scheme till February 7. “Based on the response we get, a draw of lots is likely to be held at the end,” he said.

The scheme is online and people can use the DDA website to register and seek complete details of the scheme, he said. The flats are mostly old flats that could not be sold in earlier schemes.

There is relaxation of the costing policy of DDA which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation or depreciation, he said.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under the PMAY scheme of the central government if they avail a home loan from the bank/financial institution, said DDA.