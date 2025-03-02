Delhi witnessed scams after scams during AAP, Congress rule; CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleged on Sunday, that Delhi saw scam after scam under the AAP and Congress rules when the BJP was out of power.

Addressing a BJP Purvanchal Morcha function at the party headquarters here, the chief minister said, “The victory has come to us after a long struggle of 27 year. The earlier governments of the AAP and Congress indulged in scam after scam while we raised the issue on roads and faced lathis from the police.”

Describing BJP karyakartas (workers) as Hanuman, Gupta said, “Whether you come from the land of Lord Rama or Sita, you all are Hanuman as your hard work resulted in ensuring a victory to the saffron party in the city.”

Slamming the AAP for indulging in corruption, she said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government left Delhi’s health infrastructure in a shambles. The latest CAG report, tabled in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, exposes shocking failures and mismanagement under the previous AAP regime.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We are delighted that the Purvanchali community in Delhi wants a BJP government. It has become evident that no one can stop this government from being formed. I sincerely thank the BJP leadership for giving us the opportunity to serve in the Assembly and as ministers.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Manoj Tiwar said, “You will see the benefits of the extended session of the Assembly. We hope the opposition will cooperate in this. The CAG report will be presented in a detailed, step-by-step manner to the people. From March 8, we will start the registration for the Rs 2,500 that will be given to poor women.”