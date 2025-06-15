Delhi witnessed development under Centre, negativity under Kejriwal: BJP chief Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is a symbol of people-centric and transparent governance. Over the last 11 years, it has not only provided strong leadership but also laid the foundation of a developed India, and the country is steadily progressing on that path.

Sachdeva claimed that under PM Modi’s leadership, numerous welfare programs for the poor have been implemented, resulting in over 250 million people rising above the poverty line and an 80 per cent reduction in extreme poverty across the country.

Addressing an event organized in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar to showcase the achievements of PM Modi’s 11 years of service and good governance, the BJP leader stated that the country’s image has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years.

He further said that while the Union government led by PM Modi introduced hundreds of development schemes with a positive vision, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi allegedly blocked the implementation of several central government schemes, engaging instead in negative politics.

Sachdeva remarked that despite Kejriwal’s alleged obstructionist approach, Delhi’s key infrastructure — such as road projects and FAME electric buses — have been made possible by the Modi government. He also criticized the AAP government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, claiming that when Kejriwal left Delhi in a state of helplessness, it was the Centre under PM Modi that stepped in to support the capital.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, projects like Central Vista, Bharat Mandapam, Yasho Bhoomi, the National War Memorial, Kartavya Path, the Prime Minister’s Museum, Rapid Rail, tunnel roads, and an extensive highway network have all contributed to making Delhiites proud.

Sachdeva also mentioned that the newly formed BJP-led Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has successfully completed 100 days in office. During this period, the government swiftly implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, thereby unlocking access to all central welfare programs for the citizens. He added that the state government is working towards establishing good governance with zero tolerance for corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam stated that PM Modi has introduced a positive political environment in the country. As a result, the nation is continuously moving forward on the path of development. He added that the government is working with a clear vision for the future, which is why the idea of a “Developed India” is now being widely discussed.

Meanwhile, a professional meet was also held at Mayur Vihar, where Sachdeva and Gautam were present as chief guests. They addressed the gathering and highlighted the accomplishments achieved under PM Modi’s leadership.