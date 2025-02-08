Delhi will not forgive the culprits who destroyed it: Congress’ candidate Alka Lamba

Congress leader and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba on Saturday criticised her political opponents, declaring that “Delhi will not forgive the culprits who damaged Delhi.”

The remarks came after the BJP is leading on 41 seats comfortably above the magical number while the AAP is leading on 29 seats and Congress is nil.

Advertisement

Lamba is trailing from the Kalkaji seat by 19,655 votes from BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, as per the ECI website at 11:15 am.

Advertisement

Without specifying names, she stated that those responsible for harming the capital’s interests would bear the consequences.

Lamba’s remarks are seen as a veiled attack on the AAP, as Congress has termed the party with ‘failed governance’. She emphasised that the real loss would be for those who have damaged Delhi.