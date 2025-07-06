Delhi to soon launch ‘Life-saving’ app, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the government will soon roll out a ‘life-saving’ mobile app featuring a directory of voluntary blood donors in the national capital. The initiative aims to address blood shortages and streamline access to donors for those in urgent need.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a blood donation camp in east Delhi, CM Gupta said, “A directory of blood donors will be prepared. All city residents willing to donate blood will be enlisted in the app along with their blood group, address, and contact details.”

The app would enable quicker access for those seeking blood donors by helping them locate volunteers nearest to their location and providing names and phone numbers, the minister explained.

The Chief Minister said the app will also include each donor’s blood donation history, highlighting the mandatory three-month gap required between donations. Recognising the critical role of timely blood availability, she said the Delhi government has taken up this initiative to make the system more organised and efficient. “A delay in the availability of blood poses a threat to the lives of many patients, and in view of this, we are trying to make the process more organised,” she added.

Calling blood donation a noble act, CM urged city residents to join the campaign to ensure that a surplus is available in Delhi with a donation of “one unit at a time”.

The message of the CM was reiterated by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who also attended the blood donation camp in Anand Vihar. Inspiring citizens to encourage their participation, he described how blood donation is described as the noblest donation in Indian culture. Sachdeva urged every citizen to donate blood regularly and carry out this noble act at least once or twice a year, after following medical advice.