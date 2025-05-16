Delhi to set up e-waste eco park in push towards sustainable industrial development

The Delhi government will establish the city’s first e-waste eco park on 21 acres in Holambi Kalan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday, giving a major push towards sustainable industrial development.

The park, aimed at ensuring safe disposal and recycling of electronic waste, will also feature testing, management, and training facilities, marking a significant step in Delhi’s green industrial journey.

Advertisement

The announcement came during a high-level review meeting chaired by the CM with officials from the Industries Department. The meeting was also attended by Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, focused on transforming Delhi into a hub for global investment and cutting-edge technologies.

Advertisement

“Today’s discussion centered around the needs of traders and industrialists, and the path forward for industrial growth in the capital,” said Gupta.

Among several key decisions, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a Trader Welfare Board to address the concerns of Delhi’s business community. The board will implement welfare schemes, push for policy reforms, and act as a bridge between the government and traders, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Delhi government will also roll out a new Industrial Policy and a Warehouse Policy aimed at promoting business-friendly infrastructure and boosting logistics. These are expected to streamline operations for SMEs and attract private investment.

Gupta also claimed that the Ranikhera Industrial Area will be transformed into a hi-tech industrial hub to foster employment and industrial growth.

Looking ahead, Delhi will host a Global Investor Summit in January–February 2026, bringing together investors, industrialists, and policymakers from India and abroad. The event will showcase Delhi’s potential in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, IT, IT-enabled Services, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance).

“Delhi has the potential to become the economic powerhouse of the country,” Gupta said, emphasizing that the government is committed to building a transparent and development-oriented ecosystem for trade and industry.

With initiatives ranging from environmental innovation to industrial reform, the Delhi government is positioning the capital as not just a national but a global center for commerce.