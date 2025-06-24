Delhi to get world-class bus queue shelters, Transport Minister announces infrastructure overhaul

In a major push to revamp Delhi’s public transport infrastructure, Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday directed department officials to fast-track the transformation of the city’s bus queue shelters (BQS) into modern, world-class facilities.

Dr Singh chaired a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, where the Transport Department presented the proposed BQS designs to the minister.

The Transport Minister stated that the designs for these upgraded shelters are being developed after a detailed study of existing models in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, and international cities such as Singapore, London, and cities in China.

The final design will be selected through an open competition. Once finalized, the project will move through all phases, including design finalization, construction, operations, and maintenance.

He said the national capital will soon witness the construction of some of the most modern and aesthetically advanced bus stops, which will not only be commuter-friendly but will also ensure that pedestrians on footpaths are not obstructed.

According to the minister, the upcoming DTC shelters will feature LED lighting and digital display boards showing bus routes and numbers for easy commuter access.

Dr Singh further mentioned that, to strengthen Delhi’s public transport infrastructure, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has prepared a plan to replace old and dilapidated bus stops with advanced and modern BQS in both urban and rural areas.

Officials informed the minister that cost analyses and design studies of BQS structures from both Indian and international cities are underway. The department has also recommended using stainless steel for constructing the new structures.

As per the department, there are currently 4,627 notified BQS locations across Delhi, of which 2,021 are already operational.

Construction of 1,397 new bus stops is currently proposed, while an additional 1,459 locations have been identified for future development—taking the total to over 2,800 new BQS that will be added across the national capital in the near future.

Dr Singh emphasized that the department is also working swiftly on bus route rationalization to ensure optimal connectivity and commuter convenience.

He also noted that several bus queue shelters were left in a dilapidated state during the previous government’s tenure, but the current administration is committed to revamping all such shelters and ensuring better commuter amenities.

Furthermore, he reiterated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has taken several key steps to economically empower the Transport Department and enhance the public transport infrastructure.