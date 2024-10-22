Delhi suffers severe pollution; BJP criticizes AAP Govt’s failure to act

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday expressed regret, alleging that despite ten years of experience, the AAP government has completely failed to implement anti-pollution measures, leading to the city turning into a “mini gas chamber” even before the onset of winter.

He noted that the BJP had earlier pointed out the failure of inspection teams deployed by the Delhi government to monitor dust pollution. On Tuesday, he claimed their concerns were validated when Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had to direct each team to submit at least two inspection reports daily.

Sachdeva also criticized the imposition of GRAP-II restrictions without providing any relief measures for laborers, small food stall owners, and others affected by the regulations. He demanded that the Delhi government provide financial support to those impacted by the restrictions.

The BJP leader emphasized that Delhi’s weather and pollution are largely influenced by winds from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. However, he accused the state Environment Minister of politically blaming Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan for the pollution.

Sachdeva further criticized both former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and current CM Atishi for ignoring the strict measures taken by Haryana against stubble burning, while overlooking Punjab’s significant role in stubble burning, which contributes to widespread pollution across northern India, including Delhi.

He highlighted that Haryana has implemented stringent actions, including filing police FIRs against stubble burning offenders, and questioned what measures the Punjab government has taken in this regard.

Sachdeva also demanded an explanation from Gopal Rai regarding why he has not yet addressed the issue of diesel buses entering Delhi from Punjab, despite focusing on buses from Haryana and Rajasthan.