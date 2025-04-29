Delhi speaker seeks CS’s intervention to vacate space of assembly complex

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra stating that a significant portion of the assembly complex is occupied by different offices of government departments, and the same need to be vacated to facilitate the development of the historical place into a heritage property.

The Speaker sought the CS’s intervention in the evacuation of the departments on the assembly premises on an emergent basis.

Gupta informed the CS that the assembly secretariat is in the process of this transformation, and the building complex is scheduled for comprehensive renovation for preserving the historical site.

The speaker also informed that he had recently met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who had assured that the LS secretariat along with Vidhan Sabha will be jointly proceeding to achieve this objective.

In his letter, he mentioned that a significant portion of the assembly complex is occupied by the Directorate of Education (GNCTD), Delhi Pharmacy Council and Publication Division of the Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

Gupta mentioned that these offices would need to be shifted from the complex to accommodate the proposed museum, auditorium and exhibition gallery, while correspondence to the concerned departments have already been made in this regard.

According to sources, the education department of Delhi government has agreed to move their office from the complex to a new place.

The speaker said several meetings with regard to the initiative have already been held with various stakeholders to prepare a feasibility report for the work.