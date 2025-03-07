Delhi Speaker Gupta deliberates on implementation of NeVA in Assembly

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday discussed implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Assembly for a paperless governance model, enhancing operational efficiency and public access to legislative proceedings.

Chairing a meeting with officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Gupta directed that the implementation be completed within 100 days.

He reaffirmed the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One India, One Application”, advocating digital governance across all legislatures to enhance accessibility and accountability.

Expressing concern over the decade-long delay in implementing the e-Vidhan project, the Speaker pointed out that the previous government’s reluctance, along with unsuccessful attempts to engage private consultants and vendors, had hindered progress in this direction.

Gupta assured full commitment to expediting the project, ensuring that the Delhi Assembly transitions into an efficient, transparent, and environmentally sustainable legislative institution.

During the meeting, the NeVA team provided a comprehensive presentation highlighting the key features of the application.

The NeVA aims to serve as a unified digital platform for all legislative functions, including the submission of notices, ministerial replies, legislative business, discussions, committee reports, and access to a digital library. This initiative aligns with the vision of a modern, transparent, and efficient legislative system.