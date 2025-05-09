Delhi Speaker constitutes committees for the eighth Delhi legislative assembly

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted eight committees for the current financial year to ensure efficient and effective functioning of legislative business.

These committees will play a vital role in legislative oversight by fostering accountability, encouraging deliberation, and enabling a thorough examination of governance-related issues.

The eight committees include six newly-constituted ones, in addition to the two that already existed, which are the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions.

The Business Advisory Committee is chaired by speaker Vijender Gupta (ex-officio) while its members include Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Whip Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Om Prakash Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Som Dutt, Surya Prakash Khatri and Surendra Kumar.

The Committee on Private Members Bills and Resolutions is also chaired by speaker Gupta (ex-officio), while the members include Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, Shyam Sharma, Amanatullah Khan and Prem Chauhan.

Other committees include Committee on Government Assurances, Committee on Petitions, Rules Committee, Questions & References Committee, General Purposes Committee and Library Committee.

Meanwhile, the second part of the Budget Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 13.