# Cities

Delhi set for new growth under BJP rule: Raja Iqbal

Following the BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the people of the city, stating that a “double-engine government” will propel the national capital’s development to new heights.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 8, 2025 6:46 pm

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo:SNS)

Singh emphasized that the people of Delhi have chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work-oriented politics and the BJP’s governance while rejecting the negative and divisive politics of the AAP.

The BJP leader asserted that the party would chart a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s progress, ensuring holistic development.

Criticizing the AAP, he alleged that the party had mismanaged the city, turning it into a garbage dump and obstructing its development over the past decade.

“Today’s mandate reflects the deep frustration of Delhi’s citizens with the AAP and their endorsement of the BJP’s vision for the city’s future,” he added.

