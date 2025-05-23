Delhi rolls out year-round sprinklers in industrial areas to ease pollution woes

Air pollution woes of Delhi’s industrial areas may ease soon, as the government plans to roll out anti-smog gun vehicles across these zones.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the initiative on Friday, aimed at providing year-round relief to residents affected by industrial emissions.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility, assuring support for both residents and businesses.

“Our government is fully committed to ensuring industrial growth while protecting the environment. We are taking concrete steps to minimize industrial waste and improve infrastructure so that businesses can thrive responsibly,” said Sirsa.

The Delhi Government, in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), will soon deploy eight advanced hydraulic anti-smog gun vehicles equipped with GPS-enabled water sprinklers across key industrial areas.

This move is aimed at curbing dust and particulate pollution and offering year-round relief to residents living in pollution-prone zones.

“The process of hiring GPS-enabled anti-smog gun vehicles has been successfully completed, and the government is now ready to deploy these vehicles across industrial areas to effectively combat air pollution,” according to the official document.

Starting next month, the newly acquired anti-smog guns will be deployed across industrial areas in Patparganj, Okhla Phase-III, A Block and S Block Phase-II, Jhilmil, Nangloi, Udyog Vihar, Badli, and Bhorgarh—adding to the existing fleet operating in Bawana and Narela.

According to a press statement, the new CNG-powered anti-smog vehicles are equipped with hydraulic guns capable of spraying mist up to 30 metres with a 330-degree rotation, ensuring broad coverage. Each truck also features horizontal sprinklers that can disperse at least 1,500 litres of water per hour across the vehicle’s width, helping suppress dust without adding to vehicular emissions.

The department has scheduled these vehicles to operate in two daily four-hour shifts — the first from 3:00 AM to 7:00 AM, and the second during afternoon non-peak hours. The initiative will run year-round, except for a two-month pause during the monsoon season.