Delhi records warmest February night in 74 years at 19.5°C

Delhi experienced its warmest February night in 74 years, with the minimum temperature reaching 19.5°C on Thursday, just a day before the month’s end, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

“Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5°C on Thursday, the highest minimum temperature ever recorded for February at the center between 1951 and 2025,” the IMD stated, adding that data prior to 1951 was unavailable.

Previously, the highest recorded minimum temperature in February was 16°C on February 25, 2015, according to the IMD.

Over the past three to four days, both minimum and maximum temperatures have been rising. IMD officials attributed this trend to the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

Despite the rising temperatures, several parts of the National Capital witnessed light to very light drizzles on Thursday.

As per IMD data, Delhi’s maximum temperature stood at 25°C.

Meanwhile, air quality remained poor, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 215, according to the 24-hour average AQI released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).