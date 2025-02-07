Delhi poll: AAP holds meeting of all 70 candidates; BJP seeks LG directions over horse-trading allegations

With less than a day left for the counting of votes in the Delhi elections, a meeting of all 70 candidates of AAP is being held here.

In another development, Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal Friday wrote to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena seeking his direction to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and any other investigating agency for registration of an FIR and detailed investigation to be done regarding AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh’s allegations of offer of bribery of Rs 15 Crore to the sitting 7 MLAs of AAP.

Advertisement

As party MP Sanjay Singh arrived for the meeting, he said, “Let the meeting begin…The agenda is that we have to win tomorrow with a thumping majority”.

Advertisement

AAP candidate from Shahdara, Jitender Singh Shunty told reporters, “…Let us speak with the party. We will then speak with you. Surveys that are coming in have all been manufactured by them (BJP), to mislead the people…We are completely with Arvind Kejriwal…We will discuss preparations for the counting, how to not get misled if someone attempts it…We are confident of Arvind Kejriwal’s victory. AAP will form the government.”

Sanjay Singh has alleged that ”out of desperation, the BJP has resorted to the politics of buying and selling”. ”This is Delhi, things won’t work here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, “Be it Sanjay Singh or any other AAP leader, they have lost their mental balance. They will have to give evidence of such mean allegations that they have made. Delhi BJP is going to the Anti Corruption Bureau – to file a complaint against them… If they don’t give the evidence, they will have to face legal action. Atishi is still on bail in a similar case. Arvind Kejriwal had apologised to our leaders. Now this is their turn (other AAP leader). BJP is going to form a double-engine government in Delhi.”

The BJP letter to LG Saxena said, “It is requested that Arvind Kejriwal & Sanjay Singh be summoned and detailed inquiry be done with regard to the details of the person who contacted MLAs and the mode and medium of contact et al. needs to be investigated to unearth the truth.”