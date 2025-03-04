Delhi Police win award for integration of e-forensic module in CCTNS

Delhi Police have won a prestigious award from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Homeland Security Conference & Exhibition for the integration of e-forensic modules in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

The award recognising the police’s commitment towards modernising crime investigation through integration of technology was received by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia.

The event also showcased the best policing practices across India, with senior officials from various State Police Forces and CAPFs sharing their insights on topics such as Modernisation of Policing: Strategies and Technologies and Best Practices in SMART Policing: Role of the Private Sector.

The award was won by Delhi Police from a pool of 129 outstanding entries submitted by 23 organisations, including 16 State Police Forces and 6 CAPFs and Central Agencies.

Taking another major step in crime investigation, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, on Tuesday inaugurated three Mobile Forensic Vehicles (MFVs) received from the National Forensic Science University (NFSU).

These vehicles will significantly enhance real-time crime scene investigations, ensuring quicker evidence collection and forensic analysis, a major boost to the Delhi Police’s crime-fighting capabilities.