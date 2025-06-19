Delhi police unveils emblems for Finger Print Bureau and Bomb Disposal Squad

In a ceremony held at the Delhi Police Headquarters, Commissioner Sanjay Arora unveiled the official emblems of the Finger Print Bureau (FPB) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). These emblems will be proudly displayed by these units on their jackets and official correspondence.

The Finger Print Bureau, established in 1983, is a specialized forensic unit that plays a crucial role in solving crimes by analyzing fingerprints. With a database of over five lakh criminals, the bureau utilizes modern applications like AFPIS, NAFIS, and CRIS systems to link crimes with criminals. The National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) has been particularly effective in identifying chance prints lifted from crime scenes, leading to the arrest of numerous criminals.

The Bomb Disposal Squad, established in 2002, is responsible for responding to bomb threats, suspicious objects, and handling explosive devices in crowded and sensitive areas of Delhi. Equipped with state-of-the-art security equipment, the squad remains vigilant 24/7, conducting Anti-Sabotage Checks (AS-Checks) and sanitizing areas to be visited by VIPs/VVIPs.

The unveiling of these emblems is a testament to the crucial role these units play in ensuring the safety and security of the National Capital. The Finger Print Bureau and Bomb Disposal Squad are elite units of the Delhi Police, and their dedication and professionalism have been instrumental in solving crimes and protecting public safety.