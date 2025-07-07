Delhi Police Special Cell busts counterfeit currency racket in UP; Two held

The Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a home-grown counterfeit currency operation in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and arrested two individuals with Rs 44,500, it said on Monday.

The arrested duo, identified as Adnan (22) and Danish (22), were involved in printing and circulating fake Indian currency notes in Delhi and West UP.

“Acting on information about FICN circulation in Delhi and West UP, the Special Cell team identified the accused and their modus operandi,” said Amit Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

He further said, “Adnan was apprehended in Delhi’s Dallupura with FICN worth Rs 30,000 in the denomination of Rs 100. Further investigation led to the arrest of Danish and the busting of the counterfeit currency printing unit in Amroha.”

Adnan came to deliver an assignment in June when he was held by the police team. During the investigation, he disclosed that he, along with his associate, Danish, used to print these Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) at the house of Danish with the help of a colour printer.

With this lead, officers were dispatched to UP’s Amroha, who carried out a search at the tipped location and confiscated FICN worth Rs 14,500 in the denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 100 from his possession.

It was further added by the senior officer that some unfinished printed notes were also seized.

Later, a colour printer, paper sheets, a paper cutter, and green tape similar to the one used in printing currency notes have also been recovered from Danish’s house.

The officer mentioned that further investigation into this case is ongoing to verify backward and forward linkage in this case.

“We are putting in efforts to identify any other individuals involved in this case,” stated the officer.