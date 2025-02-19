Delhi Police recover and return stolen mobile phones worth over Rs 3 cr

The Delhi Police have handed over 216 stolen mobile phones, valued at over Rs 3 crore, to their rightful owners after verification as part of Operation Track Back during the Police Week celebrations.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva praised the initiative, stating that while solving heinous crimes remains a priority, such efforts are equally important in bringing relief and happiness to the common people.

Highlighting key breakthroughs, the official mentioned the dismantling of an international mobile theft and smuggling network, leading to the recovery of over 305 stolen mobile phones worth more than Rs 4 crore.

Additionally, on January 10, an accused was apprehended in Wazirabad, from whom the police recovered 195 high-value stolen mobile phones, worth approximately Rs 2 crore.

Following due verification, 216 recovered devices were handed over to their rightful owners, while verification of the remaining devices is still underway. Once confirmed, they too will be returned to their respective owners, he added.

The official emphasized that Operation Track Back is not just about recovering lost or stolen mobile phones but also ensuring their systematic verification and rightful return.

Citizens are encouraged to promptly report lost or stolen devices through the e-FIR system and maintain proper records of their IMEI numbers, which significantly aids in the recovery process.