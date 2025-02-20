Delhi Police organise cyber awareness programme ‘CYGIENE’

As part of the Delhi Police week celebrations, a cyber awareness programme “CYGIENE” was held on Thursday at Guru Gobind Singh University East Campus Auditorium.

The programme was attended by Special Commissioner of Police (L&O) Ravindra Singh Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam and Mahesh Verma, VC GGSIPU among other dignitaries.

Advertisement

The event was focused on making people aware of the growing threat posed by cyber criminals, as well as the various scams circulating in the online world. Moreover, topics such as the modus operandi of cybercriminals, current trends in cyber crimes, and preventative measures were also covered.

Advertisement

Addressing the participants, Ravindra Singh Yadav, spoke about the importance of following cyber hygiene to safeguard oneself against the ever-evolving threats in the cyber world. Moreover, Prashant Gautam, emphasised the necessity of staying vigilant and informed about digital safety practices.

The ‘CYGIENE’ programme proved to be a vital step in equipping the public with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe in today’s increasingly digital world.