Delhi Police nab eight members of Khalistan-linked Janta Gang

The Crime Branch Unit of the Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of Gujrant Singh, allegedly linked with Khalistan with the arrest of eight members of the and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, the police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the matter came to light when a firing incident was reported at a local businessman’s residence on the night of April 8. The complainant then said prior to the incident, he received an extortion call from Gurjant Singh, who used an international number to communicate with him, demanding 5 crore. Acting on the information from the complainant, a team was deployed to investigate this case.

Advertisement

During preliminary investigation, it came out that the gang is based in Ambala and its members were mainly from Ambala and other districts of Haryana. On May 1, input about one of the gang members was received that hinted that he had gone to Chandigarh to collect a huge consignment of arms and ammunition at the behest of Singh.

Advertisement

With this lead, a trap was laid in Delhi’s Alipur on May 2 and a cab was intercepted around 9 in the morning from GT Road. The occupant of the car was identified as Sumit Ghangas, a resident of Mandi village in Haryana. He was apprehended with 45 live cartridges of 7.62 bore.

During interrogation, Ghangas revealed that his younger brother Rahul was in touch with Singh and had fired in the Anand Vihar area on the night of April 8 on the instructions of Singh to execute an extortion bid.

He continued by saying that his brother was earlier lodged in Panipat Jail in a case of attempted murder, where he met with an associate of Singh and subsequently developed a connection with him through social media after coming out of jail on bail.

Additionally, it was found that on May 1, on the directions of Rahul, the apprehended, along with his associates Rohit and Ashish, visited Chandigarh in a cab and collected the said consignment of live rounds. Rahul was taking instructions from Singh through WhatsApp calls. On the way back, he dropped his associates in Sonipat, Haryana, the DCP mentioned.

Furthermore, on May 3, a raid was conducted on the tip of Sumit in a hotel in Karnal (Haryana), and the team got their hands on his associates Ashish, Rohit, and his brother, Rahul.

While arresting the individuals, a sophisticated pistol along with live cartridges was confiscated from their possession.

During interrogation with the arrested, Rahul confessed to have been working for Singh when he fired at the house of the complainant to extort him. Singh provided him arms and ammunition and some cash through one of his associates and provided him with the details of said businessman.

On the same day, a raid was conducted on the instance of accused individuals, which led the team of police to arrest two other accused from Panipat, Haryana, along with a sophisticated pistol with ammunition, which was confiscated from their possession.

During the investigation into the case, on May 5, further raids were conducted in Ambala, Haryana, where other associates of the gang were also apprehended, and one country-made pistol of .315 bore with 01 live cartridge allegedly used in the Anand Vihar firing was confiscated from their possession.

Subsequently, during police custody remand, another country-made pistol was also recovered from Ambala in the instance of one accused, Sain stated during the press conference.