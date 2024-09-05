Delhi Police launch initiative to curb juvenile drug abuse

In a commendable step towards addressing juvenile delinquency and drug abuse, the South District Police, on Thursday, launched ‘Samagra’, a juvenile empowerment and transformation program.

The program is a collaborative venture of the Delhi Police and key partners such as the Ladli Foundation Trust, IHBAS (Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences), and IACT.

The initiative was launched by Madhup Tewari, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order, Zone II), along with S K Jain, Joint C P/Southern Range, Ankit Chauhan, DCP South District and Rajesh Deo, DCP, South East District.

This initiative aims to empower and transform juveniles at-risk of delinquency by offering customized, individual-centered interventions to meet the specific needs of each participant.

This includes medical check-ups, emotional well-being, counseling, life-skill and vocational training.

Additionally, it will engage participants in activities like sports, art therapy, yoga, and motivational sessions with real-life role models to foster confidence and self-reliance.

In his address, Madhup Tewari Special CP L&O, stated,”This program is not just about reforming behavior rather it is about empowering young minds to contribute to nation-building. By providing our youth with the right guidance and opportunities, we are investing in the future of our country”.

S K Jain, Joint CP Southern Range, elaborated on the program’s goals, emphasizing a reformative approach that addresses the root causes of juvenile delinquency. He highlighted the need for life skills and vocational training to empower the youth.