DELHI POLICE INKS MOU WITH MSDE UNDER YUVA 2.0

Delhi Police held MoU Signing & Employment Offer Presentation Ceremony for YUVA 2.0 at Adarsh Auditorium, PHQ, today. Sh. Anil Baijal, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Delhi was the chief guest. Smt Chhaya Sharma, JtCP/EOW & Eastern Range and Shri Sandesh Tilekar, Director (Entrepreneurship), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), GoI signed and exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). YUVA 2.0 scheme aspires to provide vocational training to around 10,000 fresh candidates across 67 Police Stations with active participation of corporate houses. It will get support of World Bank under GoI’s “Sankalp” scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Anil Baijal, Hon’ble LG, Delhi recalled how the idea behind YUVA was born when he recommended the then CP, Delhi to mark those who were on the verge of breaking line and integrate them with the mainstream. It also actualized the objective of crime prevention. The chief guest lauded the efforts of Delhi Police in making the YUVA scheme successful. He wished that the Memorandum signed today would further serve to pursue YUVA 2.0 more vigorously in terms of commitment and support. Complementing the youth who got employed, the Hon’ble LG, Delhi exhorted them to constantly develop their skills to the extent of becoming job givers. He wished that the YUVA scheme would continue.

Shri Rakesh Asthana, CP, Delhi underlined that the YUVA program is meant to provide employment oriented skills to those who are first time criminals, victims of crimes and those who have propensity to commit crime. It not only mirrors humane and compassionate face of Delhi Police, but also serves the prime objective of policing i.e. prevention of crime. It gives immense pleasure to share is that 10,000 youth are proposed to be trained with new technical and digital courses including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber world during the scheme of YUVA 2.0, the CP said. The successful job getters were advised to keep enhancing new skills in changing dynamics and empower themselves with expertise. The CP, Delhi reiterated the importance of community participation in order to have effective and efficient policing. Police should be seen as a motivational force, not the fearful. Running of the YUVA scheme in police premises is a unique example in the country for strengthening community policing.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE appreciated Delhi Police and said that the YUVA present in the program were in company of Policemen as Mentors. This is indeed changing the way the society looks at police.

YUVA 2.0 is a true manifestation of ‘aatm-nirbhar Bharat’, with focus on providing entrepreneurship training besides giving skill training for job opportunities. YUVA 2.0 was conceived under the guidance of CP, Delhi with provision of funding from alternative sources, primarily through CSR and other multilateral institutions. The MSDE will facilitate channelizing of funds granted under GoI’s ‘Sankalp’ scheme to prepare 10,000 fresh trainees in 26 job roles including Computer Operator, Laptop/Mobile Mechanic, Beautician, Healthcare worker, Hospitality Industry worker etc. by the end of this year. The first initiative under this scheme was executed in South District in collaboration with Vedanta Foundation; and a total of 190 candidates, out of total 260 trained in hospitality services have been offered employment by big commercial firms. This mega-initiative will require addition of 44 new Police Stations, apart from the existing 23 as YUVA Training Centers. The scheme will subsequently be taken to all the police stations of Delhi in a phased manner.

YUVA, a flagship Community Policing initiative of Delhi Police launched in 2017 in association with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under chief patronage of Hon’ble LG, Delhi. In total 12,795 applicants were trained in more than 20 skills under the scheme, out of which 7631 received gainful employment to lead a respectable life, thereby positively impacting their families and society at large.

The CP, Delhi presented memento to the chief guest. Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE was also presented memento by Shri Sanjay Baniwal, Spl.CP/PM & MC. A short film ‘Hum Hain YUVA’ depicting journey of YUVA scheme was shown on this occasion. Successful contenders also recounted their experience with this new form of policing and how it brought a change into their lives. Successful trainees were given offers of employment.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE, Spl CsP Smt Sundari Nanda, Shri Sanjay Baniwal and Shri Sagarpreet Hooda graced the occasion. Spl CsP, Jt CsP, DCsP, representatives from employers and a large number of YUVA candidates also attended the event.