Delhi Police holds public grievance camps on CP’s directive

Delhi Police on Saturday organised public grievance camps in various districts to address the problems faced by residents.

The camps were organised on the directive of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Senior officials listened to the complaints and addressed them.

During the Jan Sunwai held in the North East district, a total of 79 complaints were received, out of which 75 were addressed instantly. Officers looking into four pending complaints were directed to resolve them at the earliest, stated a police official.

These programmes aim to strengthen police-community engagement and build public confidence in policing.

At another such camp organised in Shahdara district, 71 complaints related to law and order, public safety, and other administrative issues were received and addressed.