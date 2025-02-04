Delhi Police gears up for assembly elections

On the eve of the voting for the assembly elections in Delhi, the Police have made elaborate arrangements with the deployment of over 25,000 police personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) including 70 units of armed police personnel from other states.

Giving details about the arrangements for the voting day, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Nodal officer for Delhi elections, Devesh Chandra Srivastava in a press conference said, “The Delhi Police are working under the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI) and by Tuesday evening, polling agents of all political parties reached their respective booths”.

Giving details about the booths, he stated that in total, there are 13,766 booths including 3,149 which have been marked as sensitive where adequate deployment of personnel has been ensured and the same has been verified by senior police officials.

Srivastava mentioned that in the past 24 hours, after the completion of campaigning period, cops have registered 25 FIRs for violation of Model Code of Conduct(MCC), 2 FIRs for conducting illegal meetings, and 14 Proclaimed Offenders have been arrested under the Representation of People Act 1951, BNS and BNSS.

Under the Excise Act, over one lakh litres of illegal liquor valued around Rs 3.45 crore has been seized while 196 Kg of drugs, valued at more than Rs 78 crore, have also been confiscated.

After the implementation of the MCC, the police have seized a cash amount of over Rs 11.36 crore along with 460 illegal firearms.

Refuting claims of political parties of being partial, the Special CP warned the citizens to stay away from rumours and assured that the police remains impartial and is working to uphold the democratic values and is committed towards conducting a free, fair and impartial election.

Earlier on Monday, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O Zone 2) Madhup Tiwari had stated that all the 10 strong rooms meant for keeping the EVMs after completion of elections are being guarded by armed personnel to ensure the safety of the voting machines.