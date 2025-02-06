Delhi Police filed over 1,000 cases of MCC violation during Delhi polls

A day after the Delhi Assembly elections culminated in voting, the Delhi Police, on Thursday, released the data on the violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). According to the data, a total of 1,098 cases of violation of MCC were registered during the electoral process and over Rs 11.70 crore of cash was seized.

From January 7 to February 5, over one lakh litre of liquor was seized and 1,423 offenders were arrested under the Excise Act. Besides, 206 kg of drugs valued at over Rs 80 crore were seized with the arrest of 179 under the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

Around 850 grams of gold and over 37 kg of silver, meant to be distributed among voters as sops, awere confiscated during the elections.

Advertisement

To maintain law and order in the poll-bound state, the cops seized 475 unlicensed arms and arrested 496 owners of the illegal weapons.

To ensure smooth conduct of elections, the police focused on foot patrolling to enhance visibility, provided assistance to elderly voters, and carried out flag marches in sensitive areas.

The police had deployed over 25,000 personnel, 220 companies of paramilitary forces and 9,000 home guards in the national capital on election duty.

After the completion of the election process, all 10 strong rooms meant for keeping the EVMs are being guarded by armed personnel to ensure the safety of the voting machines.

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections which comes in effect from the date of the announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration of the result.

Polling for all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital was held on Wednesday the results of which will come out on Saturday after counting.