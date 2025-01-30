Delhi Police file 863 cases of MCC violation, seize 9.6 crore cash

In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, police have registered 863 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and seized over 9.6 crore cash, it said on Thursday.

According to police data, from January 7 till January 29, Rs 9.67 crore of unaccounted cash, over 37.3 kilograms of silver metal, and around 850 grams of gold have been seized.

Moreover, more than 165 kg of narcotic substances valued at over Rs 72 crore have also been seized by the cops as part of its ongoing actions to ensure that polls are held smoothly and fairly while it also found 1,200 injections.

The data also revealed that a total of 27,551 people have been arrested so far under provisions of preventive actions and other acts during this period and more than 96,000 litres of illicit liquor has also been confiscated during the ongoing checking drives.

As part of the preventive measures given the polls, the cops have also seized a total of 415 illegal firearms and 473 live rounds of ammunition so far from across the city since January 7.

The police, in some of the districts, are focusing more on foot patrolling to enhance visibility, as the initiative aims to deter criminal elements and ensure strict adherence to law and order. Suspicious elements are under the radar through continuous human and technical surveillance, to intercept any potential subversive activities, and prevent such attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections which comes into effect from the date of the announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration of the result.