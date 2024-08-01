Delhi Police denies Kanwar damage in viral video of Rajouri Garden

The Delhi Police on Thursday denied the road blockade due to the damage to a Kanwar as claimed in a video of the incident that went viral on social media.

The police stated that during the investigation, the local police found no significant damage to the Kanwad. Instead, the wheel of the vehicle on which the Kanwad was being transported suffered minor damage, which was promptly repaired.

The incident drew lot of attention after the wide circulation of the video that showed a damaged car supposedly linked to the Kanwad incident.

However, no damaged car was discovered at the scene, nor witnesses reported such an occurrence during local inquiries, added the police.