Delhi Police brings to life journey of a criminal case via exhibition

As the implementation of new criminal laws completes one year, Delhi Police brings to life the journey of investigating a case through a combination of audio-visual, animations, and live play aids by organizing an exhibition.

The exhibition, from July 1-6, is being organized to mark the first anniversary of the new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – at Bharat Mandapam here.

Advertisement

According to police officials, the exhibition is designed to provide an immersive experience to the visitors from the initial receipt of a crime call to the investigation, evidence collection, trial, and even the appeal process.

Advertisement

It offers a first-hand look at how the new criminal laws are transforming the justice system, from punishment to procedural precision, with an emphasis on victims’ rights, evidence-based investigation, and digital efficiency.

The major features highlighted in the exhibition includes mandatory visit of forensic experts in cases involving offences punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment. This ensures a more scientific and credible investigation process from the very beginning.

Supporting this is the use of digital platforms like eSakshya for the secure collection and tamper-proof storage of evidence, thereby improving the admissibility of digital evidence in court.

To further streamline investigations, eForensics 2.0 has been integrated with CCTNS, enabling electronic transmission of exhibits to forensic laboratories. This minimizes delays and increases the speed and accuracy of forensic analysis.

Likewise, the MedLEaPR application allows hospitals to directly share post-mortem and medico-legal reports with investigating agencies through CCTNS, ensuring a secure and timely flow of critical medical evidence.

The laws have also introduced greater flexibility and efficiency in the judicial process. For instance, police can now seek custodial remand anytime within 60 days of arrest, rather than being limited to an early fixed window. In addition, draft chargesheets can be digitally shared with prosecutors via cloud storage, overcoming file size barriers and speeding up case review.