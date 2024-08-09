Delhi police arrests wanted criminal in ISI module case

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a terrorist wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday, stated police sources.

The accused was identified as Rizwan Ali, a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi and was wanted in the alleged ISI module case.

According to the police sources, secret information about one Rizwan Ali, a terrorist wanted by the NIA, was received and subsequently, he was arrested by Delhi police from near Ganga Baksh Marg near Biodiversity Park, Delhi at around 11 PM.

One star pistol of a .30 bore and 3 live cartridges along with two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. In this regard, a case has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi, added officials.

Rizwan was part of the Pune Module of ISIS and had been absconding. His presence in the capital ahead of Independence Day is being probed.

The NIA had also released Rizwan Ali’s photograph along with other absconding wanted men with terror links.

Earlier, Delhi Police heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan.

Police have put up posters across the city and they have also encouraged people to assist them in catching the terrorists.

The Delhi police said that those coming forward with any information regarding the terrorists will be rewarded “suitably”. The names of informants will, however, be concealed.

Police said that the security measures are taken to raise awareness among the people and help police track the terrorists.

According to the police, there are fifteen terrorists mentioned in the posters, out of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda.

To ensure the nation’s security, ahead of Independence Day, Punjab police have also taken heightened security measures by carrying out spot searches at all the bus stands across the state, earlier this week.