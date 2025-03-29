Delhi Police arrest parole jumper in 2008 gang-rape case

A life convict and parole jumper in a 2008 gang–rape case in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, who had been absconding, has been traced and apprehended by the Delhi Police, authorities said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam, the accused, identified as Anup Porwal, 40, a resident of Tilak Nagar, was serving a life sentence for his involvement in the gang–rape case.

Porwal was granted three weeks of parole in September 2023 but failed to return after the completion of the parole period and absconded, Gautam said.

Upon receiving information, a case was registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station, and the local police launched an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, officers received a tip-off about the fugitive’s whereabouts in the Raghubir Nagar area.

Acting on this intelligence, the police set up a trap in the suspected location and successfully traced the accused.

He was subsequently apprehended and handed over to jail authorities, Gautam stated.