Delhi needs to assimilate growing use of AI in education: Sood

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said if the national capital has to move forward and become ‘Viksit Delhi’, it has to assimilate with increasing use of AI in the education domain at global level.

He said that AI is now playing a vital role in the individual training and education of a student these days, and preparing the teachers accordingly with the integration of AI in smart classrooms etc is an important aspect.

He said that with the use of AI the role of teachers can be enhanced as it can assist in things done by a teacher in classrooms, reducing the burden on teachers so that the output can be increased in terms of learning output for the students.

Sood said that the Delhi government is working on all such subjects, and in collaboration with think tanks like the Center for Policy Research and Governance, for the betterment of the children of the national capital.

Sood on Tuesday took part in the transformative conversations at “पढ़AI,” the conclave on AI in education, organised by the CPRG, while he lauded the think tank for spearheading the initiative.

“AI is redefining how we learn, making education more inclusive, personalised, and future ready,” the education minister said.

The conclave explores how the advanced AI and emerging technology get together with the conventional education models to come up with a new way.

Other key persons who were present on the occasion included Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education and Chairperson, University Grants Commission and Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, National Book Trust, while Director CPRG, Dr Ramanand was also present.