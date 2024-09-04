Delhi-NCR witness rain, waterlogging woes for commuters

Residents of Delhi and its satellite cities, Noida and Gurugram, witnessed significant downpour on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the much-needed respite from the humid weather.

Due to the afternoon showers, several places reported waterlogging, forcing the traffic to crawl during the midday in the capital city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms for Wednesday while a moderate rainfall is expected on Thursday too.

Advertisement

The weather department stated that the capital city received 0.8 mm of cumulative rainfall while parts such as Arya Nagar recorded 50mm, Narela – 34.5 mm, Delhi University – 20 mm, and Ridge registered 11 mm rainfall.

The total rainfall recorded in Gurugram was 34mm, added the weather department.

Due to the rain, the maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degree Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 25.2 degree Celsius, stated the IMD.

Following the rain, the Delhi Traffic Police had asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully after traffic snarls in several places due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

In a post on X, the police said ”traffic was affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan due to heavy water logging near Satya Niketan Bus Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”

In subsequent posts, it mentioned that traffic was affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging in front of GTK Depot and asked people to plan their journey accordingly.

Further on Rohtak road, the movement of motorists was affected due to waterlogging at Mundka, and the commuters were asked to plan alternative routes.

However, some of these restrictions were lifted after the water from roads was cleared by the civic authority.

While in Gurugram, commuters were seen wading through waterlogged roads throughout the city.

Several low-lying areas and colonies in the old Gurugram area reported waterlogging. Additionally, the city bus stand, railway road, Rajiv Chowk, Delhi-Sohna road, Hero Honda chowk among other areas also witnessed water-filled roads.