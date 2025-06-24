Delhi Minister Indraj reviews preparations for International Day Against Drug Abuse

Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the preparations for the state-level mega programme to be held on Thursday on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, as well as district-level initiatives.

Singh said continuous efforts against drug abuse should follow this grand event, with monthly special awareness programs coordinated across districts.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Delhi Police, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Social Welfare Department, the Education Department, the Higher Education Department, and the Department of Women and Child Development.

The minister said the campaigns should be made more effective and people-participatory. Officials from the Social Welfare Department informed us that, in addition to the state-level program at Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar, awareness drives are being run consistently across all districts. 64 hotspots across Delhi have been identified where street plays (nukkad nataks) are being staged as part of the outreach.

Singh asserted the Social Welfare Department should work in close coordination with local MLAs and district magistrates for intensified district-level anti-drug initiatives.

He emphasised greater use of media and digital platforms to deliver the message to adolescents and youth ensures wider reach and reduces drug demand.

Discussions were held with senior Delhi Police officers on stricter control over the availability of narcotics, particularly cracking down on the supply of banned substances.

The Education and Higher Education Departments were asked to work with the Social Welfare Department and NGOs to conduct regular awareness campaigns highlighting the physical, mental, and economic harm caused by drug use.

The meeting also explored ways to spread the message through Anganwadi workers to households and use the influence of sportspersons to inspire youth towards good health. Instructions were given to involve NSS and NCC students in the anti-drug campaign.