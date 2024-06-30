Delhi Minister Atishi inspects flood-damaged Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday inspected the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant in the city where flooding due to rain damaged the motors, causing water supply disruption in many parts of Central Delhi.

The Minister said that she ordered the officials to repair the pump house as soon as possible.

“Due to unexpected rains, the pumping house of Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant got flooded, damaging the motors. Due to this, supply was disrupted in many parts of Central Delhi. Jal Board has worked quickly to solve this problem and the plant has been repaired by almost 80%, and soon the supply will be normal,” Atishi said in a post on X.

“Today inspected the plant and ordered the officials to repair the pump house as soon as possible, and through Joint Inspection ensure that this problem does not reoccur in any plant in the future,” she added.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, rain-related accidents, casualties, and injuries, prompting the government to take measures to tackle the situation.

Traffic movement is restricted at Okhla Underpass due to waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police announced on Sunday.

“Movement of traffic is restricted at Okhla Underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the traffic police posted on X.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a 60-year-old man drowned in the waters at Okhla Underpass, which submerged following heavy rain on Friday in the national capital.

In a separate incident, two boys died allegedly due to drowning near the rainwater-flooded Siraspur underpass in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area on Saturday, police said.

Earlier this week, the national capital received the highest rainfall in 88 years.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday, June 27, to 8:30 am on Friday, June 28. This is the highest 24-hour rainfall in June that the national capital has seen since 1936 when 235.5 mm was recorded.

