Delhi Metro shines at Urban Mobility India Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made a significant impact at the Urban Mobility India Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat this year captivating visitors with its cutting-edge advancements in urban transportation.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) hosts the expo every year.

The exhibition, which concluded on Sunday after commencement last Friday, featured exhibition stalls from Metro rail companies across the nation and drew participation from national and international delegates.

On the inaugural day last Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the DMRC stall, where DMRC MD Dr. Vikas Kumar received him and showcased Delhi Metro’s cutting-edge technologies. The highlights of the visit included a live demo of the driverless Metro train operation and an in-depth look at India’s sole high-speed Airport Express Line, which operates at an impressive 120 km/h.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal visited the exhibition today and was briefed by Dr. Kumar about the various operational and technological highlights of the Delhi Metro system.

The Minister had a first-hand experience of driving a metro train on the simulator at the DMRC exhibition and appreciated the presence of DMRC everywhere while he was briefed about the vast metro network in Delhi-NCR.

In the valedictory function today, the DMRC was also awarded with the first prize in the Best Exhibitor category by the Minister.

A standout feature attracting considerable attention to DMRC’s stall was the driving simulator that provided attendees with an immersive experience behind the controls of a Metro train. Visitors engaged keenly with dynamic network maps designed to test their knowledge on various metro routes.

In addition to these interactive elements, a detailed 3D model showcasing DMRC’s driverless metro technology captured imaginations as participants explored what represents the future path for urban travel solutions.

The DMRC is presently operating India’s largest metro network at 393 Km and carrying a record of over 60 lakh passenger journeys everyday.