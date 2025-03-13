Delhi Metro services to start at 2.30 pm on Friday in view of Holi celebrations

The Delhi Metro train services would commence at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on Friday on account of Holi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the train services would continue normally after that.

Advertisement

“On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e.14th March, 2025 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Advertisement