Delhi Metro Rail Academy granted dual recognition by NCVET

The Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), India’s first state-of-the-art training facility for Metro Rail professionals, has been granted dual recognition by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) as both awarding body and an assessment agency, a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

The NCVET is a regulatory body responsible for regulating and standardising the qualifications and assessment processes for vocational education and training in India. It aims to ensure high-quality education and training programmes that meet the needs of the industry and contribute to the nation’s skill development initiatives.

The NCVET recognition signifies that the DMRA meets the highest standards for delivering approved training programmes as per the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and conducting rigorous assessments as per the National Credit Framework (NCrF).

As an awarding body, the DMRA is now recognised for developing, delivering, and certifying vocational training programmes, ensuring that trainees receive qualifications that are nationally recognized and valued across the industry. Additionally, as an assessment agency, the DMRA is entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating and certifying the competencies of professionals.

The DMRA is a premier training institute dedicated to the development of skilled professionals in the Metro rail industry. Established by the DMRC, the academy offers comprehensive training programmes encompassing various aspects of Metro rail operations, maintenance, and management. It can accommodate over 900 trainees on a given day and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced faculty.

The academy provides hands-on training and theoretical knowledge to both new recruits and existing staff of the DMRC as well as other Metros including overseas through a number of specially curated programmes.

Over the years, the DMRA has successfully trained more than 70,000 trainees of DMRC and over 4,000 trainees from other Metros in India and abroad. Professionals from various other Metro systems in India such as Mumbai, Bangalore as well as Dhaka in Bangladesh have undergone training here.

The Academy is ISO 9001:2015 certified for design, development and delivery of training programmes.

The DMRA has also been accredited under the prestigious Capacity Building Commission’s (CBC) National Standards and these certifications & accreditations validate DMRA’s exceptional training methodologies, cutting-edge resources, world-class infrastructure, and unwavering dedication to fostering an environment of domain expertise.