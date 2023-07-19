Delhi Metro Commences parking facilities at Palm Metro Station

In order to provide more convenience to its commuters, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today opened Parking facility at Palam Metro station on Magenta Line (Line– 8 i.e, West to Botanical Garden). This parking lot (near Gate No.1) can accommodate around 40 cars and 450 two wheelers (including Bicycles).

This parking facility will be of great benefit to the local residents from the adjoining areas such as Palam Village, Mangla Puri, Raj Nagar, Sadh Nagar etc. who use Palam Metro station for their daily commute.

Palam Metro station was opened for public in May 2018 but due to space constraints, parking facility was not available. Realising the need to provide relief to the commuters who could not park their vehicles at this station, DMRC identified and developed a portion of the sation adjacent to Gate No.1 as the parking lot.

At present, 180 Metro srations across DMRC network have parking facilities.